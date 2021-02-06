Germany talking to BioNTech about funding for vaccine capacity

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with BioNTech
and other COVID-19 vaccine makers about possible
funding to help them secure capacity and raw materials, Health
Minister Jens Spahn tweeted on Saturday.
The discussions follow a government "vaccine summit" this
week with state leaders and representatives of pharmaceutical
companies and the European Commission to discuss progress in
vaccinating the population.
Delays to the European Union’s vaccine rollout and concern
about new coronavirus variants make it harder for European
governments to ease current pandemic restrictions.
"At the Vaccine Summit, #BioNTech outlined a potential
funding requirement of up to 400 million euros for reserving
capacity and raw materials into next year. We are in exchange
with the company to further firm this up," Spahn tweeted.
"We are also talking to other #vaccine manufacturers about
this," he added. "We want to secure sufficient capacity for
Germany, Europe and the world for 2022 in case of problematic
mutations or necessary booster vaccinations."
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he was
angry that more COVID-19 vaccines were not ordered last year as
EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen renewed her defence of
the European Commission's record on rolling them
out.
BioNTech has teamed up with Pfizer Inc to roll out
its vaccine.
