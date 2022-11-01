Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany to cap electricity prices for households, industry - govt draft

11/01/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: High-voltage power lines and electricity pylons near Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will introduce a price cap on electricity for households and industrial consumers as part of measures to help Europe's largest economy weather an energy crisis, according to a draft document from the chancellery seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

For industrial consumers, electricity will be limited to 13 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) applied for 70% of the previous year's consumption, according to the document.

For households, prices will be capped at 40 cents per kWh for 80% of basic consumption, it added.

The difference between the market price to be paid and the cap, which will enter effect from Jan. 1, would be offset directly by the suppliers with a monthly deduction.

The electricity price cap comes in addition to a cap on gas prices and a one-off payment to relieve household consumers that the government is expected to adopt as part of a 200 billion euro package announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in September.

According to the draft seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the government is seeking for the gas price brake to take effect in February, a month earlier than had been outlined in a commission proposal.

The measure has brought scrutiny from the European Union, which has been critical of Germany's more go-it-alone approach that highlights the differences between rich and poor members.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:02aGermany to cap electricity prices for households, industry - govt draft
RE
11:02aUkrainian volunteers make 'trench candles' for troops from tin cans
RE
10:59aUK counter-terrorism police lead investigation into Dover bomb incident
RE
10:58aU.S. Factory Sector Expands in October But at Lowest Rate Since Pandemic Recovery Started -- ISM
DJ
10:57aRussia's Shoigu holds second call with Turkish defence minister in two days
RE
10:55aRevlon creditors challenge 2020 loan transactions
RE
10:50aTSX says it has halted trading on all issues on all marketplaces
RE
10:47aU.S. Treasury targeted by Russian hacker group last month-official
RE
10:47aDeutsche Bank creates new advisory body led by former chairman
RE
10:46aTwitter to deny Blue subscribers access to ad-free articles - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
4Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 20..
5BP 3Q Profit Beat Views; Declares $2.5 Billion Buyback -- Update

HOT NEWS