Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to close
most shops from Wednesday until Jan. 10 as it tightens
coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the
disease, according to a draft government proposal seen by
Reuters on Sunday.
The draft was prepared head of a meeting later in the day
between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders. She has
favoured stricter pan-German measures but was previously unable
to get agreement from the nation's 16 states.
However, some states have since clamped down on their own,
and momentum supporting stricter harmonized measures has been
building.
The draft proposal would allow only essential shops such as
supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banks, to remain open.
Schools will also be basically closed during the period, and
employers will be asked to close operations or have employees
work from home, according to the draft. The sale of fireworks
will be banned.
Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with
bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have
remained open. Some regions have already imposed tougher
measures as infections grew.
More social contact in the run-up to the Christmas holiday
means "the number of cases is now again increasing".
"Therefore, it is necessary to take further measures to
restrict contacts," said the draft.
New daily infections and deaths have reached records in
recent days, and more politicians have been sounding the alarm.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany
increased by 20,200 to 1,320,716, data from the Robert Koch
Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The
reported death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, the tally showed.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke
Writing by Tom Sims
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frances Kerry)