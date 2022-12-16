Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany to contribute to EU mission in Niger - defence minister

12/16/2022 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Defence Minister Lambrecht visits clothing distribution center for German armed forces in Simmern

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will play a substantial role in a planned EU mission in Niger, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a visit to the capital Niamey on Friday.

"We are not leaving the Sahel on its own," she told reporters, without putting a figure on the number of troops Berlin would contribute to the mission.

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday, EU foreign ministers paved the way for a three-year military mission to Niger to support the country in its fight against armed groups.

Some 50-100 European troops at first and up to 300 at a later stage are to help the country improve its logistics and infrastructure.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is seen at risk of a possible spill-over of violence from neighbouring Mali, where Islamist militants have been gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.

The German military has been training Niger's special forces with some 150 soldiers since 2018 but this mission will be wrapped up by the end of the year.

At the same time, there are still some 1,100 German troops based in neighbouring Mali, most of them near the northern town of Gao where their main task is to gather reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

This mission has been plagued for a while by recurring disputes with the ruling military junta in Bamako and an increasing Russian military presence in Mali that has prompted unease in the West.

In November, Berlin decided to pull out its troops from Mali by May 2024, following France and other European nations such as Britain.

Europe's relations with Mali have deteriorated since a military coup in 2020 and since the government invited fighters from the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military company, to support its fight against insurgents.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:34aPeru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close
RE
11:33aBritain's Christmas shopping hurt by rail strikes and snow
RE
11:32aFactbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
11:18aUkrainian couple reunited after nine months despite Russian attacks
RE
11:14aEU mulls revenue cap for non-gas plants in power market reform - draft
RE
11:14aRepeat sabotage suspected after German railway cables cut
RE
11:12aMike Ashley's Frasers buys premium fashion brands from retailer JD Sports
RE
11:05aIndia sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretary
RE
11:02aSwitzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5Futures extend losses on recession fears

HOT NEWS