Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet

12/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Weekly meeting of German cabinet in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

"We will discuss a huge project in the next session of the (parliament's) budget committee on Dec. 14, the F-35 ... with a volume of 10 billion euros in total," Lambrecht told reporters on a visit to the town of Simmern in western Germany.

The purchase of new radios is also on the agenda for the session, she added, without giving details.

Germany aims to buy 35 F-35 stealth fighter jets, including missiles and other weapons and equipment, with the first eight aircraft to be delivered in 2026.

It is the first major project that Germany will tap the 100 billion euro special fund for.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the fund in a major policy shift days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, aiming to bring the Bundeswehr's weapons and equipment back up to standard after decades of attrition following the end of the Cold War.

The F-35 is meant to replace the ageing Tornado, the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, which are stored in Germany to be used in case of a conflict.

The German air force has been flying the Tornado since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

Berlin's decision for the F-35, which was announced in March but needs final approval by parliament, upset France.

Paris fears the deal could undercut the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Holger Hansen; Editing by Miranda Murray amd Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.97% 485.6022 Delayed Quote.38.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.34% 63.069 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
Latest news "Economy"
11:29aU.S. Fed Reserve Board ends enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea
RE
11:27aUkraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 billion, topping pre-invasion level
RE
11:20aBuzzFeed to cut workforce by 12%
RE
11:20aBOE Sells GBP983.6 Million in Index-Linked Gilts
DJ
11:17aKuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point - statement
RE
11:12aTAP cabin staff to strike on Dec. 8-9, plan more walkouts until end-Jan
RE
11:10aUkrainian drone attacks expose Russian air defenses
RE
11:10aAttacks on Russian air bases will have psychological impact- Western officials
RE
11:10aMichelin to cut fewer jobs to protect production
RE
11:07aU.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
3Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
4Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS