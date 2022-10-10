Advanced search
Germany to deliver air defence system to Ukraine within days -defence ministry

10/10/2022
German Defence Minister Lambrecht visits Lithuania

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine within days, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defence systems quickly," Lambrecht said in a statement.

"Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population in particular. That is why we are now providing support especially with air defence weapons."

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
