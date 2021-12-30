Germany to drop quarantine, negative COVID-19 demand for UK arrivals

The German embassy in London said on Twitter that the requirements would be dropped from midnight CET on Jan. 4, meaning that people who are fully vaccinated or have an important reason to travel will be allowed to enter Germany.

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the news was a "welcome development". Germany had classified the United Kingdom as an area of variants of concern.

Britain is experiencing another wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron, with a record 183,037 daily cases reported on Wednesday. Infections rose steeply in Germany through October and November, but they have eased off in December.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Grant McCool)