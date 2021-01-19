Germany to extend lockdown to mid-Feb on fears of COVID variants

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is set to agree with regional leaders on extending a lockdown
for most shops and schools until mid-February as part of a
package of steps to rein in the coronavirus, sources said before
talks on Tuesday.
New infections have been decreasing in recent days and
pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but
virologists are worried about the possible spread of more
infectious variants of the virus.
"It is likely that we will agree on a two-week extension,"
said one person involved in the talks, confirming a report in
Bild daily. The existing lockdown runs until Jan. 31.
The federal government has proposed that people are obliged
to wear medical masks on public transport and in shops and that
aid for companies should be improved due to the extension, a
draft of the resolution to be discussed showed.
"The infection numbers have been going down for several
weeks or stagnating and that's good. Now we are facing a very
aggressive mutation that we have to respond to," Berlin Mayor
Michael Mueller told German television.
He said one focus would be on boosting homeworking.
"There is much more room for manoeuvre," Mueller said.
States also aimed to get employees to have to justify why
employees had to come to work.
Leaders will discuss curfews, already in place in some
states, but it was unlikely they would be imposed everywhere, he
said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by
11,369 to 2.05 million, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for
infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll was up 989
at 47,622.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Nick Macfie and
Angus MacSwan)