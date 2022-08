Three issues are in focus: a price reduction through a changed market structure, providing relief for citizens and creating a budget that relieves burden on citizens with regard to high electricity prices, Habeck said.

It would make sense to cap prices at the lower end of consumption. However, it was questionable how social that would be.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Sarah Marsh, writing bey Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)