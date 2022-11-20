Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany to offer Poland Patriot system after stray missile crash

11/20/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swearing-in ceremony for new recruits, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday.

The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help in air policing with German Eurofighters after the incident, which initially raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

"We have offered Poland support in securing airspace - with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air defence systems," Lambrecht told the Rheinische Post and General Anzeiger.

The missile that hit Poland last week, killing two people, appeared to have been fired by Ukraine's air defences rather than a Russian strike, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

NATO has moved to strengthen air defences in eastern Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. More than a dozen NATO allies led by Germany in October kicked off an initiative to jointly procure air defence systems for several layers of threats, including Patriot.

Germany had 36 Patriot units when it was NATO's frontline state during the Cold War. German forces currently have 12 Patriot units, two of which are deployed to Slovakia.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Madeline Chambers. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:45pKey takeaways from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt
RE
02:10pExplainer-Who will pay for climate 'loss and damage'?
RE
01:58pFather and son missing as floods hit northern Albania
RE
01:37pJuventus FC Gives Statement With Regard To Issues Indicated By Consob On Correctness Of Accounting Of Financial Statements At 30 June 2021
RE
01:25pKazakh president Tokayev wins 82.45% of votes in snap election - exit poll
RE
01:20pSecurity forces intensify crackdown on Iran's Kurdish area, four killed - rights group
RE
01:18pGermany to offer Poland Patriot system after stray missile crash
RE
01:09pKazakh president tokayev set to win 82.45% of vote in snap elect…
RE
01:05pFireworks over Al Bayt stadium ahead of World Cup
RE
12:58pFans in good spirits celebrate World Cup opening
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
2World's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African..
3France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
4World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
5Cellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market - FT

HOT NEWS