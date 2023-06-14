BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany aims to reduce one-sided dependencies in commodities through diversification of supply and create incentives for firms to hold strategic reserves, according to a summary of its new National Security Strategy.

The strategy, which is expected to be published in full later on Wednesday, comes a year and a half after Russia's invasion of Ukraine which exposed Germany's over-reliance on Russia for energy.

It also contains a pledge for Germany to spend 2% of economic output on average on defense, according to the summary - a weaker pledge, however, than the one made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz days after the Russian invasion in a landmark speech heralding a "turning of era" or "Zeitenwede" in German foreign policy.

Scholz had said Germany would from now on invest more than 2% of economic output on defence up from around 1.5% currently, after years of resisting pleas from NATO allies to do so. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Madeline Chambers)