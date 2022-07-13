Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says German official

07/13/2022 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies testifies at Wirecard inquiry

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Germany will completely stop buying Russian coal on Aug. 1 and Russian oil on Dec. 31, marking a major shift in the source of the country's energy supply, Joerg Kukies, state secretary in the German federal chancellery, said at a conference in Sydney.

The key challenge ahead will be filling the huge gap that will be left when the European Union weans itself off the 158 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year of gas that Russia supplies, Kukies said.

"We will be off Russian coal in a few weeks," he told the Sydney Energy Forum, co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency.

Russian previously supplied 40% of Germany's coal and 40% of its oil, he said.

"Anyone who knows the history of the Druzhba pipeline, which was already a tool of the Soviet empire over eastern Europe, ridding yourself of that dependence is not a trivial matter, but it is one that we will achieve in a few months," Kukies said.

Germany is rapidly developing liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals to help fill the gas supply gap, but he highlighted that while the United States and Qatar could together supply around 30 bcm of gas in LNG form to Europe, that still left a huge gap.

"We can't just imagine this problem away," Kukies said.

He said while Germany was focused on the transition to net zero emissions and had recently put in place legislation to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects, gas would be essential to the shift.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show Kukies is now state secretary in the federal chancellery, not deputy finance minister).

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aU.S. rate futures lift chances of 100-bps hike in July Fed meeting after hot CPI data
RE
09:49aFed seen jacking interest rates further as U.S. inflation soars
RE
09:42aThe most coveted endorsement in race to be next British prime minister? Margaret Thatcher
RE
09:42aStellantis' CEO says working with start-ups helping meet financial targets
RE
09:35aGermany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says German official
RE
09:30aMost U.S. small businesses worry recession is coming - Goldman survey
RE
09:28aECB is 'attentive' to exchange rate as euro hits parity with dollar
RE
09:28aC$ gives back earlier gains after hot U.S. inflation data
RE
09:25aExplainer-What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
RE
09:24aU.S. recession risk up, but returns set to improve - Vanguard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says
4APPLE INC : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
5Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..

HOT NEWS