Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

12/21/2021 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 before New Year's Eve, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Stopping well short of a nationwide lockdown, Scholz also agreed with the premiers of Germany's 16 states to close clubs and discos and to only allow big events, including soccer matches, without spectators.

"We cannot and must not close our eyes to the next wave," Scholz told reporters after the talks. "Corona won't take a Christmas break," he said, adding it was only a matter of weeks before the Omicron variant became dominant in Germany.


Germany will also step up its booster vaccination campaign https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta. Around 70.4% of Germany's population of about 83 million have been fully vaccinated with 32.6% having received a booster shot.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases had recommended stricter measures, including introducing "maximum contact restrictions" immediately and restricting travel to what was absolutely necessary.

The city of Hamburg has imposed restrictions starting Dec. 24. Restaurants and bars must close by 11 p.m. The curfew will be 1 a.m. for New Year's Eve.

The RKI reported 23,428 new infections on Tuesday, and 462 deaths, taking Germany's total to 108,814. The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 infected over the last week - dropped to 306.4 from 316 the previous day.

Experts have also warned that the Omicron variant could cause disruption to emergency services as well as electricity and water supplies. Hospitals could face a double-whammy of a wave of seriously ill patients and massive staff shortages due to breakthrough infections among doctors and nurses.

Scholz will meet state premiers again on Jan. 7 to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Sarah Marsh, Hans Seidenstuecker and Miranda Murray; Editing by William Maclean and Lisa Shumaker)

By Madeline Chambers


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pWRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
RE
02:07pBidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House; cat on way
RE
02:07pBoeing reiterates italian supplier issue does not present an immediate safety of flight concern
RE
02:07pBoeing supplier leonardo, which was the immediate customer for parts produced by mps, declines comment
RE
02:07pProsecutors say suspect titanium parts from mps, or its predecessor, reached 35 boeing 787 fuselages - document
RE
02:07pItalian prosecutors say sub-supplier mps, or predecessor firm, made over 4,000 flawed parts for boeing 787 or 767 between 2016 and 2021 - document
RE
02:06pTexas lawsuit by laundromat owners seeks to block Shell refinery sale to Pemex
RE
02:05pGermany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
RE
01:59pPardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster
RE
01:58pNatWest unit pleads guilty to Treasury market manipulation scheme -U.S. Justice Department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2WRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
4Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
5Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

HOT NEWS