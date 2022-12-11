Germany to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot -minister

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany plans to tighten its
gun laws in the wake of a suspected plot by a far-right group to
violently overthrow the government and install a minor royal as
national leader, its interior minister said in an interview
published on Sunday.
German police last week arrested 25 people suspected of
involvement in the plot, which has shocked many in one of
Europe's most stable democracies.
Prosecutors allege that many of the suspects were members of
the "Reichsbuerger" (Citizens of the Reich) movement, which does
not believe in the existence of the modern German state,
according to prosecutors.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in an interview with "Bild
am Sonntag" newspaper, warned that the Reichsbuerger represented
a rising threat to Germany given it had expanded by 2,000 to
23,000 people in the past year.
"These are not harmless crazy people but suspected
terrorists who are now sitting in pre-trial detention," Faeser
was quoted as saying.
Prosecutors have said the suspects included individuals with
weapons and knowledge of how to use them. They had attempted to
recruit current and former army members and had stockpiled
weapons.
"We need all authorities to exert maximum pressure" to
remove their weapons, Faeser was quoted as saying, which was why
the government would "shortly further tighten gun laws".
Prior to the raids, authorities had already confiscated
weapons from more than 1,000 Reichsbuerger members. However, at
least another 500 are still believed to hold gun licenses in a
country where the private possession of firearms is rare.
The fact senior civil service members - such as former
lawmaker and Berlin judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann - were among
those arrested on suspicion of plotting has particularly shaken
many in Germany.
Jochen Lober, the lawyer who defended her in a legal case in
October where the Berlin government tried to force her to retire
as judge, declined to comment on her arrest.
The Berlin branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany
party, of which she is a member, said it did not know which
lawyer was representing her and could not comment on her
specific case until the investigation yielded results.
The interior ministry also wants to tighten disciplinary
procedure for civil service members so it can more quickly fire
them or withdraw their pension in the case of serious
misconduct, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. At
the moment such procedures can last for years.
