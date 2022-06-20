Germany waiting to see how cooperation between French parliament, Macron develops
06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must wait and see how the cooperation develops between the French parliament and President Emmanuel Macron after his "Ensemble" grouping fell well short of an absolute majority in a vote on Sunday, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
The cooperation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron is close, trusting and good, the spokesperson added.
