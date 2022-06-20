Log in
Germany waiting to see how cooperation between French parliament, Macron develops

06/20/2022 | 06:54am EDT
French President Macron casts his ballot during the final round of the country's parliamentary elections, in Le Touquet

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must wait and see how the cooperation develops between the French parliament and President Emmanuel Macron after his "Ensemble" grouping fell well short of an absolute majority in a vote on Sunday, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

The cooperation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron is close, trusting and good, the spokesperson added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS