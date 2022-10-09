Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper

10/09/2022 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.

Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have submitted 16 proposals for new EU sanctions against Iran for its clampdown on protests ignited by the death in policy custody of a young woman, a German foreign ministry source said last week.

Those proposing the sanctions are aiming for the EU foreign ministers to decide on them at their meeting on Oct. 17, with no resistance expected from the members of the bloc.

The protests, which initially focused on women's rights, have spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

On Saturday, female students in Tehran chanted "get lost" as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, videos on social media showed.

"Those who beat up women and girls on the street, who abduct, arbitrarily imprison and condemn to death people who want nothing other than to live free - they stand on the wrong side of history," Baerbock told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"To those people in Iran we say: we stand by you, and will continue to do so," she said.

Baerbock, who has vowed to pursue a feminist foreign policy, has faced criticism at home for an initially muted reaction to the protests.

(Reporting by Birgit Mitwollen; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:27aKremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
RE
06:57aUK senior ministers urge Conservatives to unite behind PM Truss
RE
06:44aZimbabwe demands some mining royalties in refined metal
RE
06:31aJapan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church
RE
06:30aProtests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
RE
06:29aPope, calling migrants' exclusion 'criminal', on collision with Meloni
RE
06:13aSaudi Mawani signs $170 mln of deals to boost Jeddah Islamic port
RE
06:13aSaudi ports authority inks two contracts worth more than 640 mln…
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
06:02aBullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
3Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS