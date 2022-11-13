Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Germany warns its delegation of Egyptian spies at COP27

11/13/2022 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal police have warned their nation's delegation at the COP27 environmental summit in Egypt that its members may be subject to spying by Egyptian security agents, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

In an email sent on Saturday, the police, known in Germany as the BKA, warned delegates of "overt and covert surveillance through photography and videography" by Egyptian agents, said one of the people quoting from the email.

Comments last week by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Egypt's human rights record provoked the threat of surveillance, that person said.

Reuters did not view the email sent by the police. Two other officials in Germany confirmed the existence of the warning, though they declined to elaborate on its specific wording.

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Egypt's COP27 presidency or the state information service, which handles relations with foreign media. 

A spokesperson for the German police declined to comment.

In the warning, the police said delegates may have their conversations recorded and that people close to the Egyptian state may try to disrupt events organised by the Germans "through provocative actions", the person quoted the email as saying.

Three German attendees at COP27, from non-governmental organizations and industry, said they had received verbal warnings from other attendees and delegations of possible surveillance.

Two NGO members told Reuters about what they viewed as suspicious activity that took place on occasions in recent days, including being photographed and followed. One was Susann Scherbarth of the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation. The other was with the Climate Action Network but wished to remain unnamed. Reuters was unable to independently confirm their accounts.

An official with Germany's foreign ministry said it expected participants to "be able to work and negotiate under secure conditions".

"To this end, we are in continuous exchange with the Egyptian side," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, Scholz said he had raised with the COP27 hosts the issue of the jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist and blogger sentenced to five years on charges of spreading false news.

"A decision needs to be taken, a release has to be made possible, so that it doesn't come to it that the hunger striker dies," Scholz told reporters.

Egypt's government has said prison authorities will provide Abd el-Fattah with healthcare.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by David Evans and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:04pIsrael strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military
RE
01:22pGermany warns its delegation of Egyptian spies at COP27
RE
01:10pCuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation a…
RE
01:08pTwitter eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees - platf…
RE
12:46pU.S. Senate to tackle debt ceiling, Majority Leader Schumer says
RE
12:40pDolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos
RE
12:06pBreakdancing holds firm to its roots but readies for Paris Olympic stage
RE
11:55aIMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
RE
11:50aTrump-inspired bids to take over elections in key U.S. states fall flat
RE
11:47aImf's georgieva says chad debt deal reduces risk of debt distres…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2Wall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtf..
3Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine sho..
4Russia military hardware abandoned outside Kherson
5When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..

HOT NEWS