Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Germany would weather Russian oil ban despite shortages - minister

05/02/2022 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Economy and Climate Action Minister Habeck holds news conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of this year even though a stoppage could result in shortages, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, appearing to throw his weight behind a ban.

Two European Union diplomats earlier said the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers will discuss the proposed oil ban in Brussels later on Monday.

"We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo," Habeck told a news conference. "This means it won't be without consequences."

Germany last month cut the share of Russian oil to 25% of total imports from 35% before the invasion.

Habeck said the main challenge for Germany was to find alternative oil deliveries to a refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state company Rosneft which supplies east German regions as well as the Berlin metropolitan area.

Those areas could face supply shortages in the event of an EU embargo if Germany can't secure alternative oil imports by the end of the year, Habeck said.

"We still have no solution for the refinery in Schwedt," said Habeck. "We can't guarantee that supplies will be continuous. There will for sure be price hikes and there will be some outages. But that doesn't mean we will slide into an oil crisis."

An advisor to Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Financial Times in remarks published on Sunday that Germany backed the planned EU embargo on Russia oil but wanted a few more months to secure alternatives.

Joerg Kukies told the newspaper that the goal was to ensure Schwedt is supplied with non-Russian oil brought by tankers to Rostock on the Baltic Sea.

To allow this, the port of Rostock would have to be deepened and work done on the pipeline linking it to Schwedt, he said.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Joseph Nasr and Christian Kraemer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aUkraine evacuees head to safety after ordeal in Mariupol steel works
RE
05:36aVW CEO warns of threat from gas supply risks due to Ukraine war
RE
05:35aGermany would weather Russian oil ban despite shortages - minister
RE
05:33aRussian governor reassures residents after new explosions in area near Ukraine
RE
05:26aClimate activist gains 11% of Australia's AGL Energy, to vote against company split
RE
05:24aCivilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, Russia renews shelling
RE
05:23aSri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mln for fuel - power minister
RE
05:17aEU may offer Hungary, Slovakia exemptions from Russian oil embargo
RE
05:16aU.S. judge rejects RNC request to shelve subpoena against email vendor
RE
05:02aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Alfa Laval acquires patented technology to strengthen its position in c..
3Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
4Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
5ENI : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS