Gertsburg Law Firm Launches New M&A Advisory Firm Gertsburg Acquisition Partners

Alex Gertsburg, Esq. heads new investment firm as CEO; Sean Coleman joins firm to lead merger and acquisition deal development.

Today, Gertsburg Law Firm announced the launch of Gertsburg Acquisition Partners (GAP), a new and independent, full-service M&A advisory firm for middle-market enterprises headquartered in Cleveland, OH. The firm is led by business law veteran Alex Gertsburg, Esq., and has hired Sean Coleman, vice president of mergers and acquisitions, to lead client relations and deal development.

Prior to founding Gertsburg Acquisition Partners, Mr. Gertsburg spent over 20 years as a practicing business attorney and litigator, representing public and private corporate clients on behalf of Roetzel & Andress and Calfee, Halter & Griswold; as General Counsel for Broadvox, a Cleveland-based telecom company; and as CEO of his private practice, Gertsburg Law Firm. He also serves on the board of COSE and is a combat veteran, having served as an Army officer for six years, including a year of deployment in Iraq in 2003. He brings extensive leadership experience in helping business owners and executives achieve their growth goals.

“The launch of Gertsburg Acquisition Partners is an example of how we are always looking to innovate and provide value for our clients,” said Mr. Gertsburg. “Our success representing businesses with their legal needs naturally expanded into middle-market M&A opportunities, and I’m excited about what we’ll continue to accomplish on behalf of our clients via this new venture.”

Mr. Coleman will lead client relations, buy- and sell-side advisory services, and head development of the firm’s strategic partnerships and deal network. His years as an investment banker, Wall Street analyst and start-up CEO bring a deep network and unique perspective to the role.

“I’m truly excited to join the GAP team,” said Mr. Coleman. “Having worked with countless business owners, we know there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ when it comes to M&A. By leveraging our deep experience, tested strategies, and professional network, we are focused on providing clients with the most innovative and strategic M&A solutions.”

About Gertsburg Acquisition Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Gertsburg Acquisition Partners (GAP) is a full-service mergers and acquisition firm serving middle-market companies and corporate-asset investors. GAP is the sister company of Gertsburg Law Firm Co., LPA, the home of CoverMySix®, an innovative, anti-litigation service developed specifically for middle-market enterprises. To learn more about GAP, please visit gacqpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005345/en/