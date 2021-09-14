Get Back in the Game at Intertops Poker

Intertops Poker counts its players among the best in the world, but from time to time we all need to polish our skills so that we can compete with others. If this is you, we have the perfect promotion to get your head back in the game.

The Intertops Poker Build Up Series includes exclusive tournaments and freerolls with plenty of cash and other prizes up for grabs. The idea is to sharpen your poker playing ability while competing against others for prizes. What’s not to like?

Here is a full breakdown of the series, which gets underway from 17 September.

DEPOSIT PLAYER SPECIAL

$1,000 GTD - exclusive freeroll

Texas Hold'em

September 17, 8:05pm ET

FREE SPIN FRENZY

$500 worth of free spins

Texas Hold’em, freeroll

September 18, 8:05pm ET

MERCHANDIZER FREEROLL

Win exclusive poker gear

Texas Hold’em, freeroll

September 19, 8:05pm ET

OMAHA SPECIAL

$500 GTD

Omaha PL, freeroll

September 20, 8:05pm ET

$1,500 GTD R&A

Texas Hold’em

Buy-in: $6.60

September 21, 8:05pm ET

$1,500 GTD RE-ENTRY

Texas Hold’em

Buy-in: $9.90

September 22, 8:05pm ET

$500 GTD PROGRESSIVE BOUNTY

Texas Hold’em

Buy-in: $5.50

September 23, 8:05pm ET

Now that you are once again playing at your best, why not enter one of our many Bounty Tournaments taking place throughout September. We run two types – Standard Bounty Tournaments and Progressive Bounty Tournaments.

Bounty Tournaments – players get rewarded for eliminating other players and claiming their “bounty”. Your buy-in is usually split 50/50, with half going into the prize pot and the other half becomes a bounty on each player’s head.

If you reach the money positions then you will be paid additional cash prizes from the prize pool depending on where you finish. If you win the tournament, you claim the 1st place prize as well as the bounties of all of the players eliminated.

Progressive Bounty Tournaments – these work in the same way as Standard Bounty Tournaments but with a twist. Your bounty is split further with a percentage paid immediately when you eliminate another player and the remaining amount added to your head making you a bigger target.

As the tournament progresses, the bounty on your opponents’ heads will continue to rise. Knock them out, claim half their bounty with the other half going on your head!

If you want to mix and match poker play with online casino, Intertops Poker has a great offer. Deposit for Free Spins gives players the chance to unlock 270 Free Games from today until Monday (20 September).

