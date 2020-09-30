Get Discovered – Calling Bio Researchers and Entrepreneurs to Pitch, Apply by October 2nd

The Oregon Bioscience Association invites high school through post-doctoral researchers as well as bio entrepreneurs leading early- and later-stage startups from Oregon and Southwest Washington to compete in Oregon Bio’s expanded pitch events. Scientists and companies in the areas of biopharma, medical device, diagnostics and digital health are eligible. Entrants are asked to show how their work/intel explores a current bio-problem and what solutional, transformative approach they’ve derived. The categories are:

Track: Basic Research Translational Research Early-Stage Startup Later-Stage Startup Criteria: Student researchers only, High School - PhD Open to student researchers and professionals Less than $500k investor funding More than $500k investor funding Typical talk covers: Problem + science Basic research + potential product/application Translational + proof of concept + market strategy Early stage + financials + uses of capital Presentation: 3 minutes 5 minutes 9 minutes 12 minutes Q&A period: 2 minutes 3 minutes 6 minutes 8 minutes

Finalists will be selected based on the clarity of the application, the elegance of the solution to address the problem, the insightfulness of the path forward, and the potential impact of the work. Those selected to pitch will receive expert pitch coaching, complimentary conference registration and opportunity to compete for cash and prizes totaling more than $10,000.

Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is October 2nd at 12 p.m. PDT.

“Integral to our mission is highlighting our region’s innovative bio research and start-ups,” said Liisa Bozinovic, Oregon Bio’s executive director. “The work these companies and researchers are doing will transform our world.” This year’s categories have been expanded to better display translational science and technologies happening in the region of the Pacific Northwest.

The pitch events will happen during Oregon Bio’s annual conference. Oregon Bio Digital 2020: Amplifying Diversity, Discovery, Access and Economics on Nov. 17, 18 and 19. The virtual event aims to host engaging panel discussions, networking, professional development and pitch presentations.

The annual conference is presented by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. Track and Contributing sponsors include PhRMA, Genentech, BIOTRONIK, TE Connectivity, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, OHSU and OTRADI. Other program sponsors include CAI, VWR, Skanska, Nikon and Summit Development Group.

About Oregon Bio (https://oregonbio.org)

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the Advanced Medical Technology Association. The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed in 2017 Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion. For more information about Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at (503) 548-4432.

