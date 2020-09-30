Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Get Discovered – Calling Bio Researchers and Entrepreneurs to Pitch, Apply by October 2nd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

The Oregon Bioscience Association invites high school through post-doctoral researchers as well as bio entrepreneurs leading early- and later-stage startups from Oregon and Southwest Washington to compete in Oregon Bio’s expanded pitch events. Scientists and companies in the areas of biopharma, medical device, diagnostics and digital health are eligible. Entrants are asked to show how their work/intel explores a current bio-problem and what solutional, transformative approach they’ve derived. The categories are:

Track:

Basic Research

Translational Research

Early-Stage Startup

Later-Stage Startup

Criteria:

Student researchers only, High School - PhD

Open to student researchers and professionals

Less than $500k investor funding

More than $500k investor funding

Typical talk covers:

Problem + science

Basic research + potential product/application

Translational + proof of concept + market strategy

Early stage + financials + uses of capital

Presentation:

3 minutes

5 minutes

9 minutes

12 minutes

Q&A period:

2 minutes

3 minutes

6 minutes

8 minutes

Finalists will be selected based on the clarity of the application, the elegance of the solution to address the problem, the insightfulness of the path forward, and the potential impact of the work. Those selected to pitch will receive expert pitch coaching, complimentary conference registration and opportunity to compete for cash and prizes totaling more than $10,000.

Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is October 2nd at 12 p.m. PDT.

“Integral to our mission is highlighting our region’s innovative bio research and start-ups,” said Liisa Bozinovic, Oregon Bio’s executive director. “The work these companies and researchers are doing will transform our world.” This year’s categories have been expanded to better display translational science and technologies happening in the region of the Pacific Northwest.

The pitch events will happen during Oregon Bio’s annual conference. Oregon Bio Digital 2020: Amplifying Diversity, Discovery, Access and Economics on Nov. 17, 18 and 19. The virtual event aims to host engaging panel discussions, networking, professional development and pitch presentations.

The annual conference is presented by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. Track and Contributing sponsors include PhRMA, Genentech, BIOTRONIK, TE Connectivity, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, OHSU and OTRADI. Other program sponsors include CAI, VWR, Skanska, Nikon and Summit Development Group.

About Oregon Bio (https://oregonbio.org)

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the Advanced Medical Technology Association. The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed in 2017 Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion. For more information about Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at (503) 548-4432.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS : Announces Approval and Closing of Financing Solutions
AQ
05:59pMEET CASTLIGHT : Q&A with Heather Hagg, VP of Analytics & Operations
PU
05:59pBLACKROCK MUNIYIELD NEW JERSEY FUND : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
PU
05:59pDEVELIA S A : 4. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on review of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020
PU
05:59pCross Keys Capital Advises Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic on Partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners
GL
05:59pMOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS : Announces Approval and Closing of Financing Solutions
PR
05:59pCaptiva Verde Land Corp Announces Solargram Farms Corporation Initiates the Harvest Within Its Large Scale Outdoor Cannabis Farm in Renauds Mills, New Brunswick
NE
05:58pNestlé Purina PetCare Plans to Open New Factory in North Carolina to Meet Growing Pet Food Demand
PR
05:57pThese Stocks Have Rallied More Than 400% This Year -- Update
DJ
05:56pIONEER : Lawsuit seeks emergency listing of rare Nevada wildflower
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group