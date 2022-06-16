Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer' -Herschmann to Eastman

06/16/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "The day after, Eastman, I don't remember why he called me," Herschmann is heard saying in the video. "And he started to ask me about something dealing with Georgia, preserving something, potentially for appeal."

"And I said to him, 'are you out of your effing mind?' I said 'I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition... I don't want to hear any other effing words coming out of your mouth no matter what, other than orderly transition," he said.

Herschmann then recounts telling Eastman: "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life: get a great effing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."

The hearing also saw video from a deposition of Eastman, where he repeatedly pleads the fifth.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pRussian court gives U.S. man 14 years' prison for drug offences -agency
RE
05:51pDigitalBridge to sell stake in data center platform DataBank for $1.2 bln
RE
05:40pMusk talks aliens, jobs in call with Twitter staff
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.84% to 96.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.00% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 1.24% to 132.17 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUK to host Ukrainian leaders to discuss reconstruction
RE
05:32pUK data rules to ease burden on business, cut cookie warnings
RE
05:32pDogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.056 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS