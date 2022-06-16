'Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer' -Herschmann to Eastman

"And I said to him, 'are you out of your effing mind?' I said 'I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition... I don't want to hear any other effing words coming out of your mouth no matter what, other than orderly transition," he said.

Herschmann then recounts telling Eastman: "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life: get a great effing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."

The hearing also saw video from a deposition of Eastman, where he repeatedly pleads the fifth.