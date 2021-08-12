Get a permit to deal with coal or coal mines

Print this page
You must get permission to enter, disturb or change coal mines or coal managed or owned by the Coal Authority that's on your property.
This includes:
You need to get a permit if you want to:
How to apply
Fill in the online application form. You'll have to register first if you do not have an account with the Coal Authority.
You'll need to upload:
-
a plan of the site that clearly shows the boundary, location, number and depth of any boreholes or excavations
-
any proposed grout mixes for treatment works
-
full drawings and calculations if treating mine entries
-
any previous works such as coal mining risk assessments, desk studies or borehole logs
-
the treatment grid, including the proposed development footprint (for treatment permits only)
You can also apply using a paper form. Email or post it to the address on the form.
However you apply, you'll need to:
If you need help with your application
Contact the Coal Authority's permissions department.
Coal Authority permitting and licensing team
Coal Authority
200 Lichfield Lane
Mansfield
Nottinghamshire
NG18 4RG
Email permissions@coal.gov.uk
Telephone 01623 637 450
Monday to Thursday: 8:45am to 5:00pm
Friday: 8:45am to 4:30pm
Published 12 August 2021
Print this page
Disclaimer
The Coal Authority published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:04 UTC.