Get a permit to deal with coal or coal mines

You must get permission to enter, disturb or change coal mines or coal managed or owned by the Coal Authority that's on your property.

This includes:

coal seams under your property

coal workings, such as existing mine tunnels

mine entrances

You need to get a permit if you want to:

cap the mine

fill the mine

drill boreholes through a coal seam

build over or near to the entrance to the mine

You need a mining licence or 'agreement' to mine coal or extract gas.

Fill in the online application form. You'll have to register first if you do not have an account with the Coal Authority.

You'll need to upload:

a plan of the site that clearly shows the boundary, location, number and depth of any boreholes or excavations

any proposed grout mixes for treatment works

full drawings and calculations if treating mine entries

any previous works such as coal mining risk assessments, desk studies or borehole logs

the treatment grid, including the proposed development footprint (for treatment permits only)

You can also apply using a paper form. Email or post it to the address on the form.

However you apply, you'll need to:

agree to the permit's terms and conditions

pay the appropriate fee

Contact the Coal Authority's permissions department.