Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Get a permit to deal with coal or coal mines

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
You must get permission to enter, disturb or change coal mines or coal managed or owned by the Coal Authority that's on your property.

This includes:

  • coal seams under your property

  • coal workings, such as existing mine tunnels

  • mine entrances

You need to get a permit if you want to:

  • cap the mine

  • fill the mine

  • drill boreholes through a coal seam

  • build over or near to the entrance to the mine

You need a mining licence or 'agreement' to mine coal or extract gas.

How to apply

Fill in the online application form. You'll have to register first if you do not have an account with the Coal Authority.

You'll need to upload:

  • a plan of the site that clearly shows the boundary, location, number and depth of any boreholes or excavations

  • any proposed grout mixes for treatment works

  • full drawings and calculations if treating mine entries

  • any previous works such as coal mining risk assessments, desk studies or borehole logs

  • the treatment grid, including the proposed development footprint (for treatment permits only)

You can also apply using a paper form. Email or post it to the address on the form.

However you apply, you'll need to:

If you need help with your application

Contact the Coal Authority's permissions department.

Coal Authority permitting and licensing team

Coal Authority
200 Lichfield Lane
Mansfield
Nottinghamshire
NG18 4RG

Email permissions@coal.gov.uk

Telephone 01623 637 450

Monday to Thursday: 8:45am to 5:00pm
Friday: 8:45am to 4:30pm

Published 12 August 2021
Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
