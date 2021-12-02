Log in
Get ready for next years new Plastic Packaging Tax

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Published on: 02 December 2021

A new Plastic Packaging Taxwill take effect from 1 April 2022 and will encourage the use of recycled rather than new plastic within plastic packaging.

It is believed that this will, in turn, stimulate increased levels of recycling and collection of plastic waste, diverting it away from landfill or incineration.

Packaging should only contain recycled content where it is permitted to do so under other regulations, such as those covering food safety.

The tax will apply to plastic packaging manufactured in, or imported into, the UK where the plastic used in its manufacture is less than 30% recycled. You will need to keep records and, in most cases, register for the tax, even if all the packaging you manufacture or import contains more than 30% recycled plastic.

If you are a business that manufactures or imports plastic packaging, including if you import packaging which already contains goods (such as plastic bottles), there are things you should do now to prepare for the tax. The rate of the tax will be £200 per metric tonne of plastic packaging.

Get your business ready for the Plastic Packaging Tax - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Disclaimer

BMF - British Marine Federation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
