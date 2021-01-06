Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Get to Know Cannabis Entrepreneur, Brandon Howard

01/06/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Howard is an entrepreneur and cannabis retailer in the cannabis industry. He’s the current owner of Higher Life CBD Dispensary & Higher Life Cereal Cafe

Higher Life boasts a highly consistent customer base, with a 75% return rate. They currently net six figures annually, and are quickly expanding. Higher Life offers topicals, salves, tea, water, ice cream, vapes, tinctures, beauty products, soap, bath bombs, and more. 

Brandon’s CBD is sourced from 100% organic, non-GMO, Colorado-based hemp farms, and are pesticide, fungicide, and solvent free. Every product Higher Life creates is guaranteed by an independent 6-Panel Test for Potency, Terpene Profile, Bio Contaminates (Mold), Residual Solvents, Pesticides, and Heavy Metals. This means customers receive only the finest, most effective CBD products available without worry.

Here’s what Brandon has to say about the future of the cannabis industry.

“In the near future I see great things happening... Cannabis and hemp products are showing up on the shelves of some of the biggest store chains, like Walmart, CVS and many more. Sooner or later it will be recommended by doctors and pharmaceutical company’s as an affordable alternative. I see full federal legalization of cannabis in the states coming very soon.”

He explains to entrepreneurs entering the industry, “You have to love the cannabis culture and get involved and experience the culture. Yes, you can make money, but that’s not more valuable than your passion and love for the cannabis culture. Also make sure you have a business plan, branding, marketing, banking, credit card processor, knowledgeable employees and high-quality products. And last but not least never give up and stay focused on the mission, don’t let anyone discourage you.”

Brandon’s endured several challenges in his journey, from not finding banking, credit card processors, accidentally seized packages and constant changes in cannabis laws. But he’s continued to be resilient and persevere to be able to build a strong company.

“In 5 years I see myself owning one of the biggest cannabis brands in the world and I’m not saying that to be hubristic. This is my mindset to accomplish my goal. The passion and love motivates me to accomplish the unthinkable. I believe I have a good product and brand that can go far.”

How does Brandon define success?

“If you love what you do, you're already successful.”

Get connected at https://www.instagram.com/higher_life_cbd/



Brandon Howard
CEO, Higher Life CBD Dispensary & Higher Life Cereal Cafe
469.468.8828
showoffthemagcoceo@gmail.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp.– TRIT, TRITW
GL
01:31pSpring and Wire Product Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BU
01:31pAIR PRODUCTS : to Broadcast Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference on February 4
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via Webcast
BU
01:30pWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS : January 2021 deck
PU
01:30pBLOG : Root Cause Analysis and The Transformation of Recovery Audit
PU
01:29p"THE DAVOS OF HARVARD" : A Group of Students Organizes One of the Largest Virtual Conferences with World Leaders
PR
01:29pGM Passes Ford in Closely Watched Truck Race -- Update
DJ
01:29pINSIGHTS ON THE GLOBAL PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 scale new highs on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ