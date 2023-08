STORY: "The National Hurricane Center advisory includes - that if this storm hits at high tide, storm surge could reach 8 to 12 feet in some areas," DeSantis added.

Florida officials ordered evacuations and urged millions of residents to brace for a possible major Category 3 storm when it makes landfall on Wednesday.

Idalia was expected to attain sustained winds in excess of 111 mph (179 kph) on Wednesday morning before slamming ashore later in the day, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).