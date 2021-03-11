Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GetSwift introduces the Next Generation of On-Demand Dispatching

03/11/2021 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO Exchange: GSW) a trailblazing technology company providing a suite of last-mile delivery logistics services, is pleased to introduce On-Demand Dispatching to help clients connect orders with drivers more efficiently.

Getting dispatching right can significantly reduce your time to deliver, which is one of the best ways to keep customers happy and coming back, and keep them from leaving. And so we’re proud to introduce the beta version of our next generation dispatching algorithm, called On-Demand Dispatching. We’re excited to tell you all about it:

What’s New

The biggest upgrade is that your orders (or jobs), that are coming in on the fly will automatically batch a pair of deliveries with just one driver whenever possible, minimizing the number of drivers you’ll need and maximizing vehicle capacity.

In the past, if you wanted to batch multiple jobs with one driver in our app, you’d have to do so manually—now, jobs are grouped together automatically and more efficiently!

In sum, it’s one unified dispatching algorithm that’s the most efficient yet. Here’s all the info you need to enable it, from our support section.

One important note. This algorithm is suited for on-demand delivery and won’t work if your business focuses on pre-scheduled deliveries (for instance, if you schedule all your deliveries at the start of every day). However, for business likes that, we’re unveiling an improved algorithm as well, so stay tuned for our next blog post.

What Stays the Same

We’re still giving you all the choice to dispatch in the way that makes the most sense for your business.

That means you can still choose among five other dispatching methods: Notify All Drivers, Manually Notify, Smart Notification, Notify Specific Driver, Expanding Proximity. However, if your bread and butter is on-demand deliveries, we recommend our new beta algorithm. It’s going to speed up your deliveries and keep the number of drivers involved to a minimum.

How does the algorithm decide which driver gets the job?

In essence, it accomplishes that by giving a score to all possible order assignments by taking into account the algorithm’s goals (to minimize the number of vehicles, travel time, and lateness) and any hard “constraints” that would add extra time to a delivery. The lowest score is the best score – that’s the driver or handler who gets the assignment.

How will On Demand Dispatching Help You?

One big result is the new algorithm is better at batching jobs with one driver, as long as it’s from the same pickup spot. This has the potential to save you on fuel, shift hours, and increase your delivery speed, which helps our clients retain and grow customers.

The new algorithm also helps by eliminating the need for you to choose between our various dispatching models, giving you one unified algorithm that uses the intelligence from hundreds of thousands of deliveries that have taken place on our platform.

In sum, our new dispatching tech will save you time, increase delivery speed, and simplify your dispatching, all helping you make your delivery operation even more efficient.

And that, of course, is what we’re here for.

We’re excited for you to start trying it out. Here’s all the info you need to turn it on.

About GetSwift

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on GetSwift’s SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aHUDSON GLOBAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:57aEXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aEXICURE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:57aFiscal Stimulus, Vaccine Rollouts Brighten OPEC's Oil Demand Forecasts -- Update
DJ
08:55aBTCS Expands its Ethereum 2.0 Staking Operation to 200 Nodes
GL
08:54aMonetary policy decisions 11 March 2021
PU
08:54aGARRETT MOTION INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aGetSwift introduces the Next Generation of On-Demand Dispatching
BU
08:52aSPX FLOW  : People & Culture
PU
08:52aMERIDIAN MINING S E  : Receives Key Permit & Green Light to Start Drilling at Cabaçal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to combat rise in yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2020
5DOW JONES 30 : World stocks hit highest in a week as inflation scare fades

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ