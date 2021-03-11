GetSwift introduces the Next Generation of On-Demand Dispatching

GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO Exchange: GSW) a trailblazing technology company providing a suite of last-mile delivery logistics services, is pleased to introduce On-Demand Dispatching to help clients connect orders with drivers more efficiently.

Getting dispatching right can significantly reduce your time to deliver, which is one of the best ways to keep customers happy and coming back, and keep them from leaving. And so we’re proud to introduce the beta version of our next generation dispatching algorithm, called On-Demand Dispatching. We’re excited to tell you all about it:

What’s New

The biggest upgrade is that your orders (or jobs), that are coming in on the fly will automatically batch a pair of deliveries with just one driver whenever possible, minimizing the number of drivers you’ll need and maximizing vehicle capacity.

In the past, if you wanted to batch multiple jobs with one driver in our app, you’d have to do so manually—now, jobs are grouped together automatically and more efficiently!

In sum, it’s one unified dispatching algorithm that’s the most efficient yet. Here’s all the info you need to enable it, from our support section.

One important note. This algorithm is suited for on-demand delivery and won’t work if your business focuses on pre-scheduled deliveries (for instance, if you schedule all your deliveries at the start of every day). However, for business likes that, we’re unveiling an improved algorithm as well, so stay tuned for our next blog post.

What Stays the Same

We’re still giving you all the choice to dispatch in the way that makes the most sense for your business.

That means you can still choose among five other dispatching methods: Notify All Drivers, Manually Notify, Smart Notification, Notify Specific Driver, Expanding Proximity. However, if your bread and butter is on-demand deliveries, we recommend our new beta algorithm. It’s going to speed up your deliveries and keep the number of drivers involved to a minimum.

How does the algorithm decide which driver gets the job?

In essence, it accomplishes that by giving a score to all possible order assignments by taking into account the algorithm’s goals (to minimize the number of vehicles, travel time, and lateness) and any hard “constraints” that would add extra time to a delivery. The lowest score is the best score – that’s the driver or handler who gets the assignment.

How will On Demand Dispatching Help You?

One big result is the new algorithm is better at batching jobs with one driver, as long as it’s from the same pickup spot. This has the potential to save you on fuel, shift hours, and increase your delivery speed, which helps our clients retain and grow customers.

The new algorithm also helps by eliminating the need for you to choose between our various dispatching models, giving you one unified algorithm that uses the intelligence from hundreds of thousands of deliveries that have taken place on our platform.

In sum, our new dispatching tech will save you time, increase delivery speed, and simplify your dispatching, all helping you make your delivery operation even more efficient.

And that, of course, is what we’re here for.

We’re excited for you to start trying it out. Here’s all the info you need to turn it on.

About GetSwift

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on GetSwift’s SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005593/en/