GetWellNetwork : Ranked Best in KLAS for Digital Rounding

Respondents cited ease of use, flexibility and the impact on patient participation among the benefits of GetWell Rounds+

GetWellNetwork, a global leader in patient engagement, announced today it has been named Best in KLAS for Digital Rounding.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are based on the feedback from thousands of providers over the past year. In this year's report, KLAS identified GetWell Rounds+ as the leader in the digital rounding category.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of ‘Best in KLAS’ should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors,” said Adam Gale, President, KLAS Research.

Implemented in more than 300 organizations, GetWell Rounds+, a digital rounding, reporting, and real-time service recovery solution, streamlines data collection and reduces documentation time. Data captured during rounding automatically triggers real-time alerts on service recovery issues, giving nurses the ability to triage tasks to appropriate departments. With GetWell Rounds+, clinical staff are able to focus on the interactions that matter the most to patients. Last year, the GetWell Rounds+ tool helped collect nearly 4M surveys at the point of care and triage more than 1,000 alerts to appropriate departments for rounding team members, creating efficiency and saving time for the clinical teams.

"It is inspiring to all of us to witness how healthcare providers and their frontline health professionals have risen to the extreme challenges presented by the pandemic — from the bottom of our hearts, thank you," said Michael O'Neil, founder + CEO, GetWellNetwork. "It is one of the greatest honors to be recognized by the very partners we work alongside every day. To be able to provide a tool that the healthcare community uses to deliver the very best care is exactly why we are in this business."

The GetWell Rounds+ tool is also used to facilitate nominations for the DAISY Award®, a recognition program honoring the work nurses do for patients and families every day, through GetWellNetwork’s partnership with the non-profit organization DAISY Foundation. As part of this partnership, the DAISY Foundation has expanded its award program to the general public, inviting everyone who has had an experience with a nurse to express their gratitude by nominating their nurse for the DAISY Award®. Organizations that both use GetWell Rounds+ and participate in the DAISY Award® program have seen a significant increase in patient nominations highlighting powerful stories of the care they've received.

“Nurses are far too infrequently recognized for the extraordinary care they provide each and every day. We are pleased and greatly honored to be able to provide the DAISY Award® to individuals and nurse-led teams who deserve to be celebrated in the most public of ways. Our work with GetWellNetwork allows us to expand the reach of the program and recognize an even greater number of very deserving nurses,” said Bonnie Barnes, Co-Founder + CEO of the DAISY Foundation.

O'Neil added, "During a time when nurse recognition is incredibly meaningful, I encourage anyone who has been helped by a nurse over the past year to show their gratitude by nominating a nurse for a DAISY Award."

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

About GetWellNetwork

GetWellNetwork’s interactive solutions engage patients and families, empower clinicians, and deliver outcomes that matter. The global digital health company has been helping to unite providers and patients as partners in the healthcare journey for 20 years. From inpatient to outpatient, GetWellNetwork’s comprehensive cross-continuum platform bridges care settings to create a seamless experience for patients and their families. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow @GetWellNetwork on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005375/en/