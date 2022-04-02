Getaway Britons facing Dover delays as ferry services disrupted

* Absence of P&O capacity and poor weather have caused
delays
* Airport travelers also warned to expect queues
LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Lorries and holiday motorists
heading to France from Britain were on Saturday facing long
delays due to a shortage of ferries at the Port of Dover, while
airport travelers have also been warned to expect queues.
Many schools in Britain broke up for the two-week Easter
holiday on Friday, putting more pressure on limited ferry
capacity at the port, just when Britons have been freed of
COVID-19 restrictions and are traveling abroad in greater
numbers.
Cross-channel ferry capacity between Dover, the main sea
gateway to continental Europe, and the French ports of Calais
and Dunkirk had already been disrupted after P&O Ferries
services were suspended following its sacking of 800 workers
last month. The company is yet to be given clearance to resume
sailings using cheaper agency staff.
Poor weather overnight has made the situation worse.
"The main approach roads to the Port are currently very
busy. The ongoing impact of the lack of any P&O services
continues to affect remaining ferry operations with the
commencement of the Easter getaway period," the Port of Dover
said in a statement.
It appealed to passengers to allow extra time for their
journeys.
The Department for Transport said it was aware of queues at
Dover.
"The Kent Resilience Forum and local partners are working to
minimize any disruption by deploying temporary traffic
management measures," the department said in a statement.
“This has been caused by a number of factors, including
severe weather in the Channel.”
Airline passengers were also set for long waits at British
airports over the Easter holiday period due to a chronic
shortage of check-in staff, security personnel and baggage
handlers.
“We do think that there will be queues at peak times over
the Easter period," Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport
Operators Association, told the BBC.
She said the industry needed to recruit "tens of thousands"
of staff as it scales up after Britain's COVID-19 restrictions
on travel were removed.
London's Heathrow airport alone needed another 12,000 staff,
she said.
"We’ve started this process some time a go, but actually
with those scale of numbers, particularly in a tight labor
market, it is going to take us some time unfortunately," she
added.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mike Harrison and Clelia
Oziel)