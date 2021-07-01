Gett : Announces the Return of Matteo de Renzi as Managing Director, Ground Transportation Management Platform

Senior hire joins amid platform momentum with over 1,000 partner fleets

Gett, the leading corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) platform and B2B marketplace, today announced that Matteo de Renzi has re-joined Gett as Managing Director of GTM platform.

De Renzi re-joins Gett following success in his previous role leading Gett’s business in Western Europe. He left the business at the end of 2019 to become CEO of bp pulse – one of the world’s largest providers of charging solutions for electric vehicles. He returns to Gett to develop the GTM platform strategy as the business expands its marketplace of global partner fleets for enterprise clients.

Gett first launched its on-demand corporate travel services in 2010, and in De Renzi’s three years leading the business in Western Europe he oversaw significant expansion. De Renzi’s previous experience includes a variety of roles at Pirelli Tyres, McKinsey & Company and Goldman Sachs.

Dave Waiser, CEO and co-founder of Gett, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Matteo back to Gett to further strengthen our global corporate GTM platform after leading our business for several years in Western Europe. We see that employers are increasingly focused on providing seamless ground transportation experiences for their employees while minimizing spend. As the GTM category leader, we remain committed to offering a robust B2B marketplace that seeks to curate ground transportation globally, optimize costs for corporations and enhance the employee experience.”

During the first quarter of this year, Gett saw B2B passenger volumes returning to 80% of Q1 2020 levels and management expects passenger numbers to continue to rise into the summer. Gett has now surpassed 1,000 connected fleets with notable fleet partners including Lyft, Ola, Curb, Green Tomato, Excel, Carey, Careem and Cabify, among many others. The milestone coincides with an increase in global business travel, following the easing of lockdown restrictions and the recent progress achieved in Covid-19 vaccination programs. With the momentum of Gett’s transition to an enterprise marketplace software platform, the company is focused on expanding partner fleet options for its enterprise clients.

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) in a market worth $100B globally. Gett is the GTM category leader and serves more than a quarter of Fortune 500 companies. Gett’s cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers onto a single platform, and helps businesses manage all their ground transportation spend. Additionally, Gett expands companies’ coverage by connecting them to a grid of transportation providers globally. Gett organizes corporate fleet, ride-hailing, taxi and limo providers on one platform, and optimizes the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, to save businesses time and money. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750M in funding to date, including more than $300M from the Volkswagen Group.

