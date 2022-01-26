Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Getting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign

01/26/2022 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson leaves the Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job.

Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied: "No."

"I don't deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver," he said to cheers from his Conservative lawmakers.

"We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right and we're and in particular I am getting on with the job."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William Schomberg and Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40a'Insane', UK's Johnson criticises EU over N.Ireland post-Brexit trade
RE
07:39aBoeing records $3.5 billion charge as 787 problems mount
RE
07:38aHess posts quarterly profit on surging oil and gas prices
RE
07:37aAbbott posts $2.3 billion in quarterly COVID test sales
RE
07:36aARGUS MEDIA : Japan implements subsidy to mitigate oil price rise
PU
07:35aNasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms
RE
07:34aLebanon's cenbank to continue to apply circular 161 allowing b…
RE
07:34aMattel wins back Disney Princess license from Hasbro
RE
07:34aGetting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign
RE
07:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures bounce ahead of Fed, oil gains on Russia-Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision ..
3Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
4Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..
5Microsoft cloud growth forecast bodes well for tech rivals, too

HOT NEWS