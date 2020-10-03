Log in
Ghana Chamber of Mines : Chamber Executives Honoured by UMaT

10/03/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

The University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa has honoured the President and the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber for their exemplary leadership in promoting Ghana's mining industry. Messieurs Eric Asubonteng and Sulemanu Koney both receive a Doctor of Science (DSc) honoris causa along with other prominent industry players.

[Link]

Mr. Eric Asubonteng, President

With several decades of leadership in improving training and business opportunities in the mining industry, the two executives of the Chamber have dedicated their efforts to supporting stakeholders to transform Ghana's mining industry. The citation on the award expressed gratitude to them for their altruistic contribution to research into mineral resources and the training of mining professionals.

Mr. Eric Asubonteng is also the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine. He previously served as Head of Operations and Corporate Affairs of the Obuasi Mine and had full responsibility for managing the reputation of the company as head of Corporate Affairs. Mr. Asubonteng is a highly accomplished Finance Executive and a chartered accountant.

Meanwhile, Mr. Koney, a chemical engineer, joined the Ghana Chamber of Mines as the Director of Analysis, Research and Finance. He was appointed acting CEO of the Chamber in 2013 and subsequently confirmed in 2014. He is a founding member of the Ghana Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI). He is also the first Executive Director of the ECOWAS Federation of Chamber of Mines (EFEDCOM).

Other personalities who were honoured with the DSc honoris causa were a former CEO of the Chamber, Dr. Toni Aubynn, General Manager of Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Mr. Stephen Kofi Ndede, and the President of the Africa Women in Mining Association, Mrs Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo.

[Link]

Mr. Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Ghana Chamber of Mines published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 23:04:01 UTC
