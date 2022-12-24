Ghana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline

ACCRA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ghana has further extended the
deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange to Jan. 16
in order to "secure internal approvals" from the financial
sector, the Finance Ministry said in a statement late on
Saturday.
The ministry also announced a change to the debt exchange,
with eight additional instruments to be created.
Ghana's government, in a bid to mitigate an economic crisis,
has negotiated a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion loan
package from the International Monetary Fund. The IMF has said
that its board will approve the deal only if Ghana undergoes
comprehensive debt restructuring.
Ghana announced a domestic debt exchange program earlier
this month and said that external restructuring was being
negotiated with creditors.
The ministry had previously extended the registration
deadline for the domestic debt exchange to Dec. 30, from Dec. 19
originally.
"This extension affords the government ... the opportunity
to consider suggestions made by all stakeholders with the aim of
adjusting certain measures," the Finance Ministry said in its
Saturday's statement, echoing the language of the first
extension announcement.
Under the original plan, local bonds were to be
exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037,
with annual coupons set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 10% from
2025 until maturity.
In Saturday's statement, however, the Finance Ministry
said that eight additional instruments would be created,
bringing the total number of new bonds to 12, with one maturing
each year from 2027 to 2038.
It was not made clear what coupon values the new bonds
would hold.
Saturday's announcement also said that individual
bondholders would now be invited to participate in the
programme, despite their initial exemption.
The government exempted pension funds
from the programme on Thursday, following widespread
condemnation of their inclusion by labour and advocacy groups.
The Finance Ministry said on Saturday that it expects to
reach a domestic debt restructuring settlement no later than
Jan. 31.
