Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ghana aims for IMF staff-level agreement by year-end

10/22/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry on Friday said a "clear path" towards the final details of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support programme had been agreed and that the goal was to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF by the end of the year.

The IMF and a delegation from Ghana's government held several meetings in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings.

"Negotiations will continue, with the IMF mission team expected in Accra in the next few weeks," Ghana's finance ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday the IMF described its talks with Ghana as "fruitful".

Ghana approached the Fund for financial support in July as foreign investors dumped its debt and street protests broke out over economic hardship.

Ghanaian policymakers have taken steps to address the economy's rapid deterioration, including cutting spending and implementing aggressive interest rate hikes.

But consumer inflation hit a new 21-year high of 37.2% in September on the back of soaring import costs, and Ghana's cedi currency has fallen almost 20% against the U.S. dollar this week.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:12aMembers of disbanded Hong Kong group jailed up to 3 years for inciting subversion
RE
06:10aABCs not LGBTs: Battles over race, gender inflame Texas school board vote
RE
06:09aCricket-Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan blockbuster
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:51aGhana aims for IMF staff-level agreement by year-end
RE
05:41aNigeria's Tinubu: Will remove fuel subsidy, deregulate gas prices if elected
RE
05:38aIndia's Yes Bank quarterly profit falls 32% on provision set-asides
RE
05:36aGuinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months
RE
05:33aIMF, Malawi reach staff deal on $88 million emergency financing
RE
05:30aDevastated relatives identify victims of Chad's bloody protests
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit
3Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
4Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
5S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..

HOT NEWS