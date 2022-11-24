Ghana considering 30% cut on foreign bonds, deputy minister says

ACCRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's government is
considering a 30% cut on foreign bonds and the suspension of
interest rate payments to domestic bondholders in 2023 as part
of debt restructuring efforts, deputy finance minister John
Kumah said on private radio station JoyFM on Thursday.
The full details of the debt exchange program will be
announced by the end of November, he said, noting that it would
not be a haircut.
Kumah told Reuters the measures he referred to on JoyFM were
"not conclusive" and only proposals "at this stage".
"It's true that we have a debt exchange program preparing to
engage investors with various proposals, no decisions [on
percentages] yet," he said.
Ghana is negotiating a relief package with the International
Monetary Fund as the cocoa, gold, and oil-producing nation faces
its worst economic crisis in a generation.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a series of
measures earlier on Thursday to cut expenditure and boost
revenue in a bid to tackle spiralling debt.
Kumah was speaking on JoyFM as part of a live debate with
opposition spokesperson Cassiel Ato Forson.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen
Writing by Sofia Christensen
Editing by Sandra Maler)