Ghana considering 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, deputy minister says

ACCRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ghana's government is
considering a 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, and the suspension
of interest rate payments to domestic bondholders in 2023 as
part of debt restructuring efforts, deputy finance minister John
Kumah said on private radio station JoyFM on Thursday.
The full details of the debt exchange program will be
announced by the end of November, he said, noting that there
would be no haircut for domestic bonds.
"The foreign will take haircut, that is where the haircut
comes in. There, we are negotiating to go into their principal,
plus suspension of their interest at NPV (net present value)
level. We are negotiating on principal of up to 30%," Kumah
said.
He added that restructuring would enable the government to
conclude a support deal with the IMF, and "build buffers" to be
able to repay bondholders once it emerges from the crisis in a
couple of years.
Kumah told Reuters the measures he referred to on JoyFM were
"not conclusive" and only proposals "at this stage".
"It's true that we have a debt exchange program preparing to
engage investors with various proposals, no decisions [on
percentages] yet," he said via WhatsApp message.
Ghana is negotiating a relief package with the International
Monetary Fund as the cocoa, gold, and oil-producing nation faces
its worst economic crisis in a generation.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a series of
measures earlier on Thursday to cut expenditure and boost
revenue in a bid to tackle spiralling debt.
Kumah was speaking on JoyFM as part of a live debate with
opposition spokesperson Cassiel Ato Forson.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen
Writing by Sofia Christensen and Bate Felix
Editing by Sandra Maler
Editing by Sandra Maler)