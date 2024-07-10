ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's consumer inflation slowed for a third consecutive month to 22.8% year-on-year in June from 23.1% in May, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told a news conference that the June inflation was largely driven by a decline in non-food inflation which dropped to 21.6%, enough to mute an increase in food inflation.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African country is battling to emerge from an economic crisis.

It cleared a key hurdle to restructure its international bonds last week, as its official creditors confirmed the proposed debt rework was not overly favourable to bondholders.

