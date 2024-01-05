Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ghana expects to receive $1.15 billion in funding from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank by the end of February as bilateral creditors near agreement on the terms of a debt restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is “confident” official creditors will agree on a memorandum of understanding in a meeting scheduled for Jan. 8, he told Bloomberg by phone Friday. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)