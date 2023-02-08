Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration to Feb. 10 after 'glitches'

02/08/2023 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange programme to Feb. 10, after some bondholders experienced "technical glitches" while completing the process, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the fifth time the West African nation has extended the deadline for the scheme, which it needs to complete to secure a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana is fighting its way out of a generational economic crisis by hiking interest rates to record speeds, cutting spending, and restructuring its local and foreign debt.

The results of the domestic tender process will be released on Feb. 13, and the final settlement will come out the following day, the ministry said in Tuesday's statement.

Ghana hopes 80% of bondholders will register for the programme, but holdouts have persisted despite several revisions to the original December offer.

Two major associations of individual bondholders on Monday urged their members not to register, and small groups of retirees have protested their inclusion in front of the finance ministry the last two mornings. [L8N34M40F]

Ghana exempted pension funds from the broader debt exchange in late December after widespread protest, but trade unionists have expressed concern they could be asked to participate once again. Opposition lawmakers on Monday called for the plan to be formally approved by Parliament before commencing.

Ghana's finance minister has repeatedly said that failing to secure an IMF support package could risk nationwide economic deterioration. Consumer inflation was 52.2% in December.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:39aDeath toll from Syria-Turkey quake rises to more than 8,700
RE
02:37aYara beats forecast in Q4, raises dividend
RE
02:35aSouth African rand firms against dollar with markets in lull
RE
02:33aFitch raises China's growth forecast to 5% for 2023
RE
02:30aUK's Ashmore half-year profit slumps on tepid risk appetite
RE
02:28aUK's Barratt flags market uncertainty as housing slowdown weighs
RE
02:27aSweden's Vattenfall reports Q4 operating loss
RE
02:24aCyprus ruling party sits on fence in presidential runoff
RE
02:23aPackaging group Smurfit sees cost inflation moderating, profits jump
RE
02:23aAt least 24 killed in second day of fighting in Somaliland
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
3Heidelberger Druckmaschinen earns less in the quarter
4Equinor fourth quarter and full year 2022 results
5Equinor posts record profit for 2022, Q4 beats expectation

HOT NEWS