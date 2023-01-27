Ghana govt and capital market operators agree on domestic debt exchange terms

ACCRA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ghana's government and the
Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA) have reached an
understanding on the terms of participation by capital market
operators in the country's domestic debt exchange (DDE)
programme, they said on Friday.
Crisis-hit Ghana has to restructure its mountain of debt in
order to access a relief package from the International Monetary
Fund but a deadline for bondholders to sign up to the DDE
programme has already been pushed back several times.
Under the new agreement, capital market operators will
participate in the exchange programme on the same "improved
terms" agreed with banks earlier this week.
"GSIA believes this agreement is necessary to restore market
normalcy and confidence in the economy," the statement said.
Ghana needs around 80% of bondholders to sign up for the DDE
program. Registration has already been been extended three
times, with a current deadline of Jan. 31, in an attempt to
convince hesitant bondholders who are concerned about lack of
clarity surrounding the terms of the deal.
The government also reached a similar agreement with
insurers on Thursday.
(Reporting by Cooper Inveen
Writing by Sofia Christensen
Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)