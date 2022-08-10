Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Ghana inflation rises to 31.7% in July, highest since 2003

08/10/2022 | 06:15am EDT
ACCRA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, its highest since December 2003 although the pace at which it increased slowed for the second month in a row.

Ghana's central bank has raised its main lending rate by 550 basis points since November to try to rein in inflation.

The cedi currency has depreciated around 30% this year, all three major credit rating agencies have downgraded Ghana's sovereign bonds into 'junk' status, and the government has turned to the International Monetary Fund for financial support. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen Editing by Alexander Winning)


