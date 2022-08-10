Ghana inflation rises to 31.7% in July, highest since 2003

ACCRA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation
accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June,
statistics service data showed on Wednesday, its highest since
December 2003 although the pace at which it increased slowed for
the second month in a row.
Ghana's central bank has raised its main lending rate by 550
basis points since November to try to rein in inflation.
The cedi currency has depreciated around 30% this year, all
three major credit rating agencies have downgraded Ghana's
sovereign bonds into 'junk' status, and the government has
turned to the International Monetary Fund for financial support.
