Ghana inflation rises to 33.9% in August, highest since 2001

ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Ghana
climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in July, the
statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting its highest since
2001 just weeks after the largest lending rate hike in the
country's history.
The central bank raised rates by 300 basis points to 22%
last month at an emergency meeting to address the economy's
rapid deterioration.
The depreciation of the cedi currency has largely
stabilized in the wake of that meeting, after a sharp decline in
the first half of August. It has lost over a third against the
dollar since the beginning of the year.
