Ghana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister

ACCRA, July 28 (Reuters) - Ghana is anticipating a possible
three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
worth about $2 billion to $3 billion, Finance Minister Ken
Ofori-Atta said on Thursday.
"We're thinking of maybe a three-year programme ... but
knowing that within two years we must have achieved most of what
we intend to," he said in an interview on Ghanaian television.
"We look forward to anything, maybe two or three or so
billion dollars over the period."
Gold, cocoa and oil-producing Ghana is facing a nearly $1
billion balance-of-payments deficit and turned to the IMF
earlier this month for a support package after hundreds of
people took to the streets to protest worsening economic
hardship.
Inflation soared to 29.8% in June and the cedi currency has
lost nearly a quarter of its value this year, problems which the
government has blamed mainly on external factors such as the
COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
When Ghana last sought IMF assistance in 2015, it received
$918 million for a three-year programme. Because GDP has now
gone up it may enhance the quota, Ofori-Atta said.
A staff mission from the IMF visited Ghana from July 6-13 to
hold initial discussions on the support package and has not
given a timeline for next steps.
"Programmes usually take about six months, but the
interventions of finding support for balance of payments has to
be immediate and those discussions are going on," Ofori-Atta
said.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Nellie Peyton
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)