Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ghana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister

07/28/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA, July 28 (Reuters) - Ghana is anticipating a possible three-year programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth about $2 billion to $3 billion, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Thursday.

"We're thinking of maybe a three-year programme ... but knowing that within two years we must have achieved most of what we intend to," he said in an interview on Ghanaian television.

"We look forward to anything, maybe two or three or so billion dollars over the period."

Gold, cocoa and oil-producing Ghana is facing a nearly $1 billion balance-of-payments deficit and turned to the IMF earlier this month for a support package after hundreds of people took to the streets to protest worsening economic hardship.

Inflation soared to 29.8% in June and the cedi currency has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year, problems which the government has blamed mainly on external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

When Ghana last sought IMF assistance in 2015, it received $918 million for a three-year programme. Because GDP has now gone up it may enhance the quota, Ofori-Atta said.

A staff mission from the IMF visited Ghana from July 6-13 to hold initial discussions on the support package and has not given a timeline for next steps. "Programmes usually take about six months, but the interventions of finding support for balance of payments has to be immediate and those discussions are going on," Ofori-Atta said.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Nellie Peyton Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 107.58 Delayed Quote.34.36%
WTI -0.61% 97.328 Delayed Quote.26.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pPolice identify victims of British Columbia shooting
RE
05:56p'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv
RE
05:55pGhana looking at 3-year IMF programme of $2 bln-$3 bln -finance minister
RE
05:52pAmazon cfo says great recession did help cloud business more tha…
RE
05:51pAmazon cfo has seen longer and longer commitments from cloud cus…
RE
05:45pAmazon cfo says company expects increased energy costs for cloud…
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.45% to 97.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Unchanged at $1.0198 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.18% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pProtest over 15th-century land grab doctrine interrupts papal Mass in Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3STELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
5Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate

HOT NEWS