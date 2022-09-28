Ghana's COCOBOD to sign $1.3 billion syndicated loan agreement, spokesman says

ACCRA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)
will sign a $1.3 billion pre-export syndicated loan agreement
with international banks on Thursday to finance beans purchases
for the 2022/23 season, the board's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa producer behind
Ivory Coast, uses loans from international banks every year
mainly to finance bean purchases. The two West African countries
account for around 60% of global cocoa supply.
The finance facility is between Cocobod and a consortium of
banks and financial institutions with the government as the
guarantor, Cocobod spokesman Fiifi Boafo said on Wednesday.
Parliament approved the loan in July, despite efforts to
overcome an economic crisis and a nearly $2.5 billion
balance-of-payments deficit.
Local currency observers believe the loan will inject
much-needed foreign exchange liquidity into the economy and
reduce surging dollar demand, while strengthening consumer
demand and reducing inflation expectations.
Ghana's Cedi currency has been one of Africa's worst
performing currencies this year, having lost around 30% of its
value against the dollar in that period.
Cocoa production in Ghana is down sharply this year, seen at
689,000 tonnes on Sept. 1 after a previous forecast of 800,000
tonnes. This has prompted the International Cocoa Organization
(ICCO) to upwardly revise its forecast for a global cocoa
deficit.
The lower yields partially result from farmers using less
fertilizer, with prices having increased worldwide due to high
energy prices and supply disruption caused by Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
