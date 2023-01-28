Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ghana's balance of payments deficit worsens to $3.64 billion

01/28/2023 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's balance of payments further deteriorated to a deficit of $3.64 billion in December from a $3.4 billion deficit the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Saturday.

The West African nation is facing an economic crisis that saw consumer inflation rise to 54.1% last month. The cedi currency has depreciated around 50% annually, and interest payments on government debt have swelled to between 70% and 100% of GDP.

Recent balance of payments woes have been largely driven by a sharp reversal in capital flows, with Ghana's capital account deficit having worsened to $2.18 billion in December from $1.64 billion in September.

At the same time last year, Ghana had a capital account surplus of more than $3.3 billion.

Ghana secured a $3 billion staff level bailout from the International Monetary Fund late last year, but must restructure its debts in order to obtain executive board approval.

The country has requested to restructure its bilateral debt under the Common Framework platform supported by the Group of 20 major economies, and is currently negotiating terms for a domestic debt exchange programme with local bond holders. (Reporting by Cooper Inveen Editing by Robert Birsel and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:56aBankers on Adani $2.5 bln share sale consider delay, price cut after rout
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani share sale consider changes a…
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani enterprises $2.5 bln share sa…
RE
03:54aASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
RE
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:28aZimbabwe court grants bail to 26 opposition party members
RE
03:21aASML says it understands steps made towards agreement on new export restrictions
RE
03:05aIsraeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
RE
02:54aIsraeli military boosting forces in west bank, spokesperson says…
RE
02:44aRussia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week - RIA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..
2Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 twee..
3Exclusive-Top U.S. Treasury official to warn Mideast countries over san..
4ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
5Kering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci

HOT NEWS