Ghana's balance of payments deficit worsens to $3.64 billion

ACCRA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's balance of payments
further deteriorated to a deficit of $3.64 billion in December
from a $3.4 billion deficit the previous quarter, central bank
data showed on Saturday.
The West African nation is facing an economic crisis that
saw consumer inflation rise to 54.1% last month. The cedi
currency has depreciated around 50% annually, and interest
payments on government debt have swelled to between 70% and 100%
of GDP.
Recent balance of payments woes have been largely driven
by a sharp reversal in capital flows, with Ghana's capital
account deficit having worsened to $2.18 billion in December
from $1.64 billion in September.
At the same time last year, Ghana had a capital account
surplus of more than $3.3 billion.
Ghana secured a $3 billion staff level bailout from the
International Monetary Fund late last year, but must restructure
its debts in order to obtain executive board approval.
The country has requested to restructure its bilateral debt
under the Common Framework platform supported by the Group of 20
major economies, and is currently negotiating terms for a
domestic debt exchange programme with local bond holders.
