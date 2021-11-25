Ghana's crude exports unchanged in January

Ghana's crude exports have been scheduled at 153,000 b/d in January, in line with December, according to loading programmes.

January exports of the country's flagship grade Jubilee are unchanged on the month at 92,000 b/d across three cargoes. One cargo each of TEN Blend and Sankofa are scheduled in January for a combined 61,000 b/d, also unchanged from December.

Traders expect London-listed independent Tullow Oil to market the January parcel of TEN Blend and Italian integrated firm Eni to market the medium sweet Sankofa shipment.

By Andy Devine