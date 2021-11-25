Ghana's crude exports unchanged in January

Ghana's crude exports have been scheduled at 153,000 b/d in January, in line with December, according to loading programmes.
January exports of the country's flagship grade Jubilee are unchanged on the month at 92,000 b/d across three cargoes. One cargo each of TEN Blend and Sankofa are scheduled in January for a combined 61,000 b/d, also unchanged from December.
Traders expect London-listed independent Tullow Oil to market the January parcel of TEN Blend and Italian integrated firm Eni to market the medium sweet Sankofa shipment.
By Andy Devine
Disclaimer
Argus Media Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.