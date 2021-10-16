Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ghana says will not tap international capital markets again this year

10/16/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana does not plan to issue any more sovereign bonds in 2021, the finance ministry said on Friday, citing a successful financing round earlier this year as well as its substantial reserves.

Ghana issued bonds that raised $3.025 billion in March, the ministry said. The country also received about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) in August to help with its post-COVID-19 recovery.

The finance ministry said in March that it planned to tap capital markets for up to $5 billion in budget support in 2021.

"Given the current market conditions, strong reserves position, the recent US$ 1.007 billion SDR allocation and the relatively stable currency, the Government of Ghana does not intend to access the international capital markets again this year," the ministry said in a statement.

The gold- and cocoa-producing nation was hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which curbed economic growth and widened its deficit. The economy grew 3.9% in the second quarter of 2021, according to the statistics office.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aGhana says will not tap international capital markets again this year
RE
02:58aNigerian Exchange Group valued at $85 million after Lagos listing
RE
02:22aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income-tax Department's searches in NCR, Haryana & WB reveal large scale under-invoicing of imports
PU
02:07aASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in unprecedented move
RE
10/15Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
RE
10/15Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate
RE
10/15Exxon begins phone campaign to win Texas refinery worker votes for contract - union
RE
10/15White House meets U.S. Chamber of Commerce, other industry groups on vaccine rule
RE
10/15Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources
RE
10/15Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, source..
2Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer wi..
3Third electricity provider calls it quits in Singapore
4Argentina touts economic 'roadmap', investors remain wary
5Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

HOT NEWS