Ghana seeks strategic partner to upgrade VALCO aluminium smelter

Jinapor said Ghana, which has ample reserves of aluminium ore bauxite, aims to create an integrated aluminium industry in the country.

"Today we are insisting ... that exploration, prospecting, mining, refining, smelting, the downstream industry, all of it must be in Ghana," Jinapor said.

Ghana's push to expand domestic processing capabilities echoes a move by Africa's top bauxite producer, Guinea, which is requiring miners to build alumina refineries in the country.

Jinapor did not specify how much the government is looking to get from a strategic partner to fund the smelter upgrade.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Helen Reid; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)

By Bate Felix