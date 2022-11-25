Ghana sovereign dollar bonds fall after deputy minister says considering 30% foreign debt 'haircut'
11/25/2022 | 03:35am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ghana's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 1.4 cent in the dollar on Friday after Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah said the country is considering a "haircut" of up to 30% on its overseas debt.
The debt-laden west African country's 2042 Eurobond fell down 1.716 cents in the dollar to 30.141 cents at 8.26 GMT, according to Tradeweb data.
(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)