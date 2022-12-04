Ghana to exchange domestic debt in effort to restore stability

ACCRA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ghana will launch a domestic
debt exchange on Monday, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said,
expressing confidence that the move would help restore
macroeconomic stability and end the West African country's worst
economic crisis in a generation.
In a video address on Sunday, Ofori-Atta said the government
had finished its debt sustainability analysis, but he did not
provide any information on its plans for foreign debt that
international creditors are anxiously awaiting.
Under the domestic debt exchange, local bonds will be
exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037 and
their annual coupon will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and
10% from 2025 until maturity.
"We are confident that these measures will contribute to
restoring macroeconomic stability," he said.
